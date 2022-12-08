WhiteCoin Price Down 2% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.80 million and $712,193.90 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00446082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001200 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018713 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000864 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

