WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director John Bolduc Acquires 7,690 Shares

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,386. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $98,816.50.

On Friday, November 18th, John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, John Bolduc acquired 178 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $2,301.54.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 109,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WHF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

