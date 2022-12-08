Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $441.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,297. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.22 and its 200-day moving average is $359.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,358 shares of company stock worth $15,372,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

