Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,215,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 475.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

MRK stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $110.69. 118,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,948. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.