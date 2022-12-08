Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $4.66 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,000. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Tesla stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,036,696. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.59. The company has a market capitalization of $546.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

