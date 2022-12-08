Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $178,989 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. 1,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

