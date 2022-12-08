WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.38 and last traded at $61.68. 43,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 50,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.39.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.