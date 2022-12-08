Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 13,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.