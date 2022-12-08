Wrapped BNB Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $288.94 or 0.01681417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $61.22 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $940.20 or 0.05466479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508108 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.55 or 0.30371102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,804,463 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

