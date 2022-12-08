Wrapped Velas Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $59.12 million and approximately $4,951.57 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02664922 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $4,710.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

