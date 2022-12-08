Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Position Reduced by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,726 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,954. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

