Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUY. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 407.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 848,858 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 474.0% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 1,185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.