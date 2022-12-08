Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 203,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,642,382 shares.The stock last traded at $1.30 and had previously closed at $1.20.

Yatsen Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Yatsen by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 214,878 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Yatsen by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,876,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Further Reading

