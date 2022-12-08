Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,044,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,608,707 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.56% of Yum! Brands worth $3,410,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

YUM stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,069. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.