Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.06

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.06 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 15518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

