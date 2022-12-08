Zambesigold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.37 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $76.37 million and $94,810.47 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00004088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

