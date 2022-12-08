Zilliqa 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.67 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $298.14 million and $15.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $924.53 or 0.05487475 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00506741 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.16 or 0.30289396 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,918,460,307 coins and its circulating supply is 13,626,993,154 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
