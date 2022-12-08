Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Zoetis worth $150,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

