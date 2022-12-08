Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.12 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Zuora Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 25,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Zuora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zuora

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zuora by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.