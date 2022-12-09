1,154 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $333.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.20. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $207.73 and a one year high of $335.65.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.