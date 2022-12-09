11,653 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE APH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,895. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

