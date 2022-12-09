1,376 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,049. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

