140,000 Shares in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.13 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

