199,052 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,851,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Trane Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 157,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,689. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.