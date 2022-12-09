1irstGold Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.19 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $64.19 or 0.00372622 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.19 million and $4,698.90 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

