24,424 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

UE stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

