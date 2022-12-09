286,725 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,981,000. Essex Property Trust makes up about 5.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,572. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.76 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.47.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

