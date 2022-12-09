2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 579 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2ndVote Society Defended ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGIS. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 447.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

