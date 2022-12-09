30,000 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Purchased by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for about 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $4.73 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

