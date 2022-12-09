3,020 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.08. 88,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.71.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

