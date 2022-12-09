357,773 Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 357,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 2.65% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 171.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter worth $458,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 196.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCBX shares. Raymond James cut Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Third Coast Bancshares stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,324. The company has a market capitalization of $256.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

