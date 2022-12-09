422,471 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 422,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,645,000. Prologis comprises approximately 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after buying an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

PLD traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

