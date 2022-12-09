4,381 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $235.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.