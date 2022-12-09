474,481 Shares in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Couchbase as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.