50,825 Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 74.4% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 46.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.