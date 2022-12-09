6,135 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 0.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after buying an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,677,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,289. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $265.98.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

