625,000 Shares in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBBKR. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance
GBBKR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
