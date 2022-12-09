657,033 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 657,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after buying an additional 934,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,398. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

