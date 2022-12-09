71,074 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 10.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

