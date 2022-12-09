Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $71,490,000 after buying an additional 145,122 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 213.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after buying an additional 1,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.