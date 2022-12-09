Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 20% Higher

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 201,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 111,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.93 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

