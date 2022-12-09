Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.52 million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.