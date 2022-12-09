Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 889.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after acquiring an additional 132,717 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 476,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 133,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $57.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

