Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells $645,768.36 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance
NASDAQ ASO traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $57.57.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Recommended Stories
