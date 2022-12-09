Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells $645,768.36 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $57.57.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.