Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.45 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,616. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.