Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.79

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.79 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.85). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.83), with a volume of 24,321 shares changing hands.

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. The firm has a market cap of £148.33 million and a P/E ratio of -371.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.37.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.