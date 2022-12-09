Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

