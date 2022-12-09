ActivePort Group Ltd (ASX:ATV) Insider Kathryn Soares Acquires 12,583,624 Shares

ActivePort Group Ltd (ASX:ATV – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Soares acquired 12,583,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$1,258,362.40 ($844,538.52).

ActivePort Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get ActivePort Group alerts:

About ActivePort Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

ActivePort Group Ltd provides network management and orchestration solutions for 3 board markets, telecommunication, IT, managed service providers, and enterprise in Australia. It offers SD-WAN solutions; SD-Internet that provides connection to the Internet and cloud applications for single-location businesses; and whole network orchestration solutions to manage SD-WAN, cloud, traditional network routers, and firewalls from one screen.

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePort Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePort Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.