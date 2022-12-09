Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.61 ($1.69) and last traded at €1.62 ($1.71). Approximately 547,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 863% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.71 ($1.80).

Adler Group Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.81.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

