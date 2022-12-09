ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman Purchases 14,983 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.55. 4,770,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $698.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

